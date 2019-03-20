Holy crap, it’s actually happening! After years of rumors and speculation, Bill and Ted 3 is finally a reality. And it has a release date, too! Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter took to social media to release a charming, goofy video thanking fans for their support, and confirming the threequel – titled Bill and Ted Face the Music – is officially a go. And we’ll get to see it in summer 2020.

Bill and Ted 3 Release Date Announced

Please enjoy the video above, in which Keanu Reeves has never looked happier in his life. Reeves and Winter will reprise their roles as Theodore “Ted” Logan and William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. And as the Twitter post reveals, we’ll get to see the movie on August 21, 2020.

This has been a long time coming, and there was a sense that the movie would never happen. The project has been kicking around since at least 2010, and began picking up steam recently.

Last year, writer Ed Solomon told Digital Spy:

“We have a script that we really are proud of, that we worked very hard on, that we’ve done many iterations of—and we did it on spec, meaning we spent years working on it because we wanted to get it right, creatively. This is not, ‘Hey let’s all cash-in on the Bill & Ted thing for money’—this is the opposite. This is, ‘We love these characters, they’ve been with us for our whole lives’—Chris and me, and Alex and Keanu—and we wanted to visit them again as middle-aged men. We thought it would be really fun, and funny, and sweet.”

In the new film, Bill and Ted are now older (obviously), with kids of their own. As reported by Solomon, middle-aged Bill and Ted are visited by “somebody from the future” who tells them: “You have 24 hours. The fate of all of space/time depends on [a song you’ve written] – and if it doesn’t happen now, it’s never gonna happen.” The duo then decide to travel into the future to steal this world-changing song from their future-selves. Solomon added: “So in their desperation they decide their only option is to go into the future – to when the have written it – and to steal it from themselves. What follows is a kind of utterly absurd, Christmas Carol-like journey through their lives past, present, and future.”

The first Bill and Ted – Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure – remains a fun comedy, although some elements of it have become severely dated. Personally, I’m a bigger fan of the much weirder sequel, Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, in which Bill and Ted die, end up in hell, go to heaven, and then return to earth to fight evil robot versions of themselves. It’s out there, man.

It will be exciting to see Reeves and Winter at it again. Reeves especially, who hasn’t done many comedies recently – he’s been too busy shooting everyone as John Wick. Per the official announcement about the film, “the stakes are higher than ever for William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”