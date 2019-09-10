Shout Factory and Sacred Bones Records are teaming up to release the ultimate Big Trouble in Little China Blu-ray box set. The new release not only comes with the latest special edition Blu-ray of the movie starring Kurt Russell, but there are several different versions that comes with extra goodies like a Steelbook version of the Blu-ray, official lithograph artwork, and a limited edition vinyl soundtrack featuring recent recordings of some of the film’s score by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth. Get the details on the new Big Trouble in Little China Blu-ray box set below.

Big Trouble in Little China Blu-ray Box Set

Shout Factory’s release of the Big Trouble in Little China Blu-ray box set comes with the most stuff. The biggest one will cost you $71.98 plus shipping, and it comes with everything you see above, including two different Blu-ray versions of the movie, a rolled poster and lithograph of the artwork on each Blu-ray cover, and the limited edition 7″ green vinyl soundtrack that’s limited to 2,500 copies. There are also two less expensive versions that don’t include both versions of the new Blu-ray but still come with some extra goodies, depending on which version you get.

Meanwhile, over at Sacred Bones Records, you can snag either the Collector’s Edition Blu-ray for $47 or the Steelbook Blu-ray version of the movie for $49 (plus shipping for either), and each comes with a 7″ purple vinyl release of some of the soundtrack’s music.

Both of the vinyl soundtracks in either of the Big Trouble in Little China Blu-ray box set releases include the 2017 version of the main theme, “Porkchop Express (Big Trouble in Little China),” and a B-side with a never-before-released recording of “The Alley War,” recorded by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies in 2019.