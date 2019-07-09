John Turturro’s Big Lebowski spin-off has been rolling around since 2016, which seems like a million years ago at this point. Originally titled Going Places, the film followed Turturro Big Lebowski character Jesus Quintana in a whole new story. Word died down about the film, and it appeared Going Places would never actually go anywhere. Now, there’s an update. The film has a new title – The Jesus Rolls, and a new release date – early 2020.

While the Coen Brothers have no interest in a Big Lebowski sequel, John Turturro does. The actor and filmmaker had a memorable, if brief, role in the 1998 cult comedy as a vulgar bowler who was also a convicted pedophile. Just the kind of character who should have his own movie, right? Maybe not, but Turturro went ahead and made one anyway.

The film was Going Places, and not only was it a spin-off of The Big Lebowski, it was also a remake of a 1974 French film of the same name. Confused yet? Well, don’t worry, there’s more. The movie started filming in 2016, but never found a release. That’s all about to change, though. Screen Media has acquired the North American rights to the movie, and given it a release date for early 2020. On top of that, the movie has a new title: The Jesus Rolls.

Jesus Rolls “follows a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen.”

This sounds like it has potential, but I’m still not 100% sure why Turturro felt the need to connect this to his Big Lebowski character. But maybe there’s more to this than meets the eye. “It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” Turturro said. “I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences.”

In addition to Turturro, The Jesus Rolls features Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete Davidson. It’s probably safe to assume other Big Lebowski characters won’t be making an appearance.