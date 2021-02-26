‘Better Call Saul’ Won’t Be Back Until 2022

I had such high hopes for 2021, but so far, the new year keeps letting me down. And now to add insult to injury it looks like Better Call Saul season 6 won’t arrive until early 2022. COVID-19 delays are to blame, and while there was some hope that the sixth and final season of the AMC series would arrive before 2021 ended, that’s no longer in the cards. Bummer.

Late last year, Better Call Saul co-creator and showrunner Peter Gould said that everyone involved with the show hoped to have the sixth and final season ready for 2021. But that’s officially no longer happening. Per Deadline, AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll said the series will not return until “the first quarter of 2022 after COVID-19 delays.” Production on the final season will start in New Mexico in March.

I understand why this is happening but it doesn’t mean I have to like it. Better Call Saul is my favorite currently-airing TV series, and it’s going to be frustrating to have to wait a whole year before we get that final season. That said I’m sure it’ll be worth the wait. The best part of this scenario is that even though Better Call Saul is a prequel, we really don’t know where the show is going. Yes, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman will become a full-blown criminal lawyer – a path that eventually leads him to Breaking Bad‘s Walter White. But so much is still up in the air.

Season 5 had Jimmy fully adapting to his new Saul Goodman lifestyle. But it also had Kim, Jimmy’s girlfriend/frequent defender going over the edge, too. Kim used to be Jimmy’s conscience in a way – his guiding light. But by the end of season 5 she was plotting schemes of her own, and her zeal in the plotting disturbed even Jimmy, who usually has no problem with dirty deeds.

“The fog started to clear slightly about where we were going with all of this,” Gould said regarding the final season. “So we started to think about how this all relates to where we’re going. Having said that, I don’t want to say we’ve got it all figured out. I’m very happy to have Vince [Gilligan] in the writers room this season, even though we’re doing it remotely, because we’re getting to finish this thing that we started together. But we’re deep in the struggle. Even though we have ideas about where we’re going, we’re always ready to jettison them.”