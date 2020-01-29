Better Call Saul is about to return for its second-to-last season, and that’s worth celebrating. The Breaking Bad prequel/spin-off has turned into one of the best shows on TV right now, and the new season promises to take us further into the ever-changing world of Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman. This new trailer is low on dialogue and big on memorable shots of characters looking either overjoyed or pained. It also features the return of a familiar, and major, Breaking Bad character. Watch it below.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Trailer

AMC has released approximately 4000 Better Call Saul season 5 teasers already, but here’s one being billed as a full-blown trailer. What I love about this latest look at the show is that it really doesn’t give anything away, at all. It’s merely a series of moments, some that look tense, others that look playful. And hey, look who shows up: Hank Schrader, once again played by Dean Norris. Poor Hank met his demise in Breaking Bad, but since Saul is a prequel, he gets to live again.

In season 5, “Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as ‘Saul Goodman’ creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque’s legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring’s covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca.”

The series stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, and Tony Dalton, and is executive produced by showrunner Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz.

Better Call Saul season 5 premieres Sunday, February 23 at 10:00 p.m. ET/9c on AMC, and will continue the next night, Monday, February 24, with an encore presentation of the season premiere at 7:45 p.m. ET/6:45c followed by the season’s second episode in its regular timeslot at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c.