Are you ready for another season of Better Call Saul? You better be, because it’s coming very soon. The Breaking Bad prequel is entering its fifth season, which will see Jimmy McGill in full-blown Saul Goodman mode. And it looks like his business is already booming. In a new Better Call Saul season 5 teaser, Jimmy has what looks like a circus tent set-up to launch his new law practice, and he has a long line of potential clients at the ready.

Better Call Saul Season 5 Teaser

Better Call Saul remains my favorite show on TV at the moment. It’s exciting, it’s surprising, it’s nerve-wracking. It’s everything I thought a Breaking Bad spin-off wouldn’t be. Instead of some cash-grab, Better Call Saul is a brilliantly crafted expansion of the Breaking Bad universe. It’s even surpassed that show, in my humble opinion.

Season 4 ended with Jimmy McGill finally embracing his Saul Goodman side for good, going so far as to have his name changed to Saul to practice law – a move that left his girlfriend and longtime ally Kim Wexler understandably shocked. And based on this teaser, he already has plenty of shady clients lined-up. “The question is: how does he establish a reputation as not just a criminal lawyer but a criminal lawyer?” showrunner Peter Gould told EW. “And what does that mean to him at this point? Because situations may require him to do things and turn a blind eye to things that Jimmy McGill would not be able to stomach.”

Better Call Saul season 5 premieres February 23.