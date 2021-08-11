(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, “Hey, where can I watch this thing?” In this edition: Better Call Saul.)

Who knew that a prequel/spin-off to an esteemed classic series could ever be this good? Better Call Saul stands tall as one of the unlikeliest success stories, considering the shoes it had to fill and the potential of the premise. It’s easy to forget now, but not many fans ever thought that Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), the hyperbolically amoral criminal lawyer introduced in the second season of Breaking Bad, could possibly have enough depth to lead his own show, let alone justify bringing back a handful of other returning characters while introducing several compelling new ones. Thankfully, many of us were emphatically proven wrong.

For newcomers and longtime fans alike, here’s where you can stream or purchase every season of Better Call Saul thus far.

Where You Can Stream Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul is currently in production on its sixth season, having taken a lengthy hiatus after the Season 5 finale aired in April 2020. The good news: It’s possible to watch the entirety of the series to this point exclusively through streaming. The bad news: You’ll need a subscription to two different services in order to do.

Every episode of Seasons 1 through 4 of Better Call Saul are available to stream right this very second on Netflix. Meanwhile, Seasons 3 through 5 are available to stream for those subscribed to FuboTV. If you happen to find yourself in the middle of the Venn diagram of those with access to both services, the convenient overlap between the two means you’re completely covered until the sixth season premieres on AMC.

Where You Can Buy Every Season of Better Call Saul

While Netflix continues to be far and away the most popular streaming service, not everyone is able to fire up FuboTV on cue. For those itching to follow Slippin’ Jimmy McGill’s misadventures and tragic downward spiral into the Saul Goodman we know and love (and loathe), you’ll have to turn elsewhere. Physical media is still your best bet when it comes to owning your favorite movies and shows, but it’s hard to argue with the ease of access provided by digital purchases.

All five seasons of Better Call Saul are available for purchase through vendors such as iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu. Vudu and Amazon are the cheapest and most consistently priced options, offering Season 1 at $14.99 and Seasons 2-5 at $24.99 (standard definition on Vudu costs $16.99). iTunes is somewhat of a headache, offering Season 1 at $14.99, Seasons 2 and 3 at $24.99, Season 4 at $19.99, and Season 5 at $24.99 again. Don’t ask me why, I’m just the messenger here.

As I alluded to earlier, you could always just buy the Blu-ray and DVD sets online or at your nearest local retailers. The advantages of physical media, in this case, include preserving the original aspect ratio (far from a guarantee when it comes to streaming), the security of knowing that you own it and won’t have it essentially stripped from your hands due to rights issues, and finally a copious amount of bonus features, including audio commentary for each and every episode.

If you’re going to get invested in the slow-motion train wreck of Jimmy McGill transforming into Saul Goodman before our very eyes while he drags the best character in the show, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), down with him, you might as well do it in style.