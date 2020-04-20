Streaming content is so important right now that Netflix stock recently became worth more than Disney. But the House of Mouse isn’t taking that lying down, because they have both Disney+ and Hulu bringing new content to the masses every single week. With May right around the corner, the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to each of the streaming services has been revealed, including programming for kids and adults alike. So let’s check out the TV shows and movies coming to Hulu and Disney+ starting in May.

Prop Culture

The new Disney+ series dives into the legacy of props from some of Disney’s most famous movies. TRON, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mary Poppins, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and more are covered in the first season of the documentary series. All episodes will be available on Disney+ starting on May 1.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

While we’re in between seasons of The Mandalorian, Disney+ is providing an extensive behind the scenes glimpse at the making of the Star Wars series. Jon Favreau hosts the series where each episode will explore a different facet of the production, from directing to practical effects to new technology and more. A new episode will arrive each week starting on May 4.

John Carter

Pixar director Andrew Stanton made his live-action debut with this sci-fi action adventure based on the character created by Edgar Rice Burroughs. Even though this movie ended up being a financial disappointment for Disney, it’s a sorely underrated movie that should have sparked an entire franchise. Taylor Kitsch deserved to become a household name with this movie that has the spirit of Star Wars inside it, and Lynn Collins makes for a stunning, badass heroine. Available on Disney+ on May 2.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Even though it’s a bummer that 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight as we once knew them are changing under the tutelage of their parent company Disney, there is at least some benefit from the acquisition. Wes Anderson’s perfectly quirky stop-motion animated feature Fantastic Mr. Fox is coming to Disney+ for your family’s entertaining. An all-star cast voices the animal characters in this adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book, and it’ll bring some fun to your living room on May 22.

The Lodge

Over on Hulu, some terrifying horror is coming to the streaming library. Our own Chris Evangelista raved about the movie from Sundance last year, writing in his review, “The overall feeling of dread here is pervasive to the extreme. The dread on display here seeps into your bones like a winter chill, and you just can’t shake it. Long, slow zooms and lonely wide-shots create a disorienting mental state in the viewer, knocking us for a loop and leaving us constantly on guard for whatever might come next.” Give it a shot on Hulu starting on May 5.

Solar Opposites

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is teaming with Mike McMahan (ex-writer’s assistant on Rick and Morty) for the new Hulu animated series Solar Opposites. We’ll have a full review coming in early May, but for now, we’ll just say that you’ll want to seek out this new series that is full of deranged sci-fi comedy, violence and insanity. All episodes will be available starting May 8.

Like Crazy

This might not be the best movie to watch if the coronavirus pandemic is putting strain on your long distance relationship, but this indie romance from Drake Doremus is one of the most authentic portrayals of love struggling through distance. Anton Yelchin and Felicity Jones star in this simultaneously heart-breaking and touching romance, and Jennifer Lawrence has a supporting role from just before she turned into a superstar. Available on Hulu on May 19.

Rocketman

Finally, watch the musical biopic that puts Bohemian Rhapsody to shame. The story of legendary musician and singer Elton John is told in a most fantastical musical fashion with Kingsman: The Secret Service star Taron Egerton giving an Oscar-worthy performance. Plus, Egerton actually sings the signature songs of Elton John, which takes everything to a new level.