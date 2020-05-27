As the streaming wars rage on, consumers are reaping the benefits of having loads of new content to sift through every month on their various streaming services. We’re here to help, so we’ve highlighted five of the best shows and movies coming to Disney+ and Hulu in June 2020 below if you’re looking for a recommendation. But if you’re like me and you enjoy seeing all of the options available to you, we also have the full lists of new (and old) content coming to both services over the next month.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

We all know this movie’s famous Burj Khalifa sequence is worth the price of admission all by itself, and the film generated headlines around its release about Jeremy Renner potentially taking over as the lead, but don’t sleep on Paula Patton’s supporting role in this movie. She got a little lost in all of the hype around the movie, and even though the Mission: Impossible movies have cycled through their share of female characters, she’s one of the best actresses to suit up alongside Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. Of course, it’s impossible to beat Rebecca Ferguson…but I’d love to see Patton come back for a new Mission.

Wristcutters: A Love Story

What if I told you there was a film featuring a cast that included Patrick Fugit, Shannyn Sossamon, Shea Whigham, John Hawkes, Leslie Bibb, Nick Offerman, Tom Waits, Amy Seimetz, and Will Arnett, and that most of you have never heard of it? This film has an undeniable hook: after a break-up, a guy takes his own life, only to find himself in a limbo full of other people who have died by suicide. When he hears his ex-girlfriend is also in the weird limbo, the guy goes on a trek across this oddly populated realm to try to find her. I was full-on obsessed with this movie in 2006-2007, and though I haven’t revisited it in a decade or so, my fond memories of it are enough for me to pass along a recommendation.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

I’m probably one of about ten people on Earth who did not enjoy season one of The Mandalorian, but Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson’s score was one of the few things I did really dig about the series. I personally find the making of The Mandalorian to be much more interesting than the final product, but I suspect anyone who cares about film and TV will appreciate the fact that there’s going to be an entire episode of this behind-the-scenes series dedicated to Göransson’s original, envelope-pushing music.

Tarzan

Tarzan isn’t talked about as much as many of the other Disney Renaissance movies – except here at /Film, of course – but with its gorgeous animation and absolutely bangin’ Phil Collins soundtrack (I 100% still rock out to “Two Worlds” and “Strangers Like Me”), it probably should be. If this movie slipped through the cracks for you in 1999 (admittedly, there were lots of much, much better movies coming out in that year), you can finally remedy that when it hits Disney+.

Out of Sight

Before George Clooney played a handsome, meticulous career criminal in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven, the actor played a handsome, not-quite-as-meticulous career criminal in Soderbergh’s Out of Sight, probably the sexiest adaptation of an Elmore Leonard story ever committed to film. (Apologies to the one Be Cool fan out there.) Clooney is aces, as is the then-still-up-and-coming Jennifer Lopez as a U.S. Marshal who crosses his path. Fun fact: Michael Keaton plays Ray Nicolette in both this movie and Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, another Leonard adaptation.