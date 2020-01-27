(Welcome to Now Scream This, a column where horror experts Chris Evangelista and Matt Donato tell you what scary, spooky, and spine-tingling movies are streaming and where you can watch them.)

Matt: HOW IS IT ONLY, LIKE, TWO WEEKS INTO 2020 AND I’M ALREADY THIS EXHAUSTED?! Maybe because we’re in the cinematic “Ides of January,” looking at you Dolittle – but that’s poppycock because Underwater rules and none of y’all showed up. This is why we can’t have good aquatic horror things! In any case, all this stalling is to say Chris and I decided we’re just going to throw some random picks against the wall in favor of trying to get a little more sleep this year. The sacrifices we make for you, dear reader. Where else would you get your streaming horror recommendations? (No answer needed!)

Chris: Welcome back, folks. We’re all just trying to get through this month (almost there!), so Matt and I decided to take things easy and just give you a grab-bag of titles. No theme here – except the theme of having a good time watching some unpleasant films.

Deadcon

Now Streaming on Netflix

Matt: Getting ahead of my partner here and stating that I think Chris will absolutely despise Deadcon even though it gets my endorsement. Caryn Waechter’s YouTuber horror flick played Cinepocalypse last year, but came and went after an unceremonious VOD dump. Yes, it stars internet personalities and influencers who congregate for a fake streamer convention that’s haunted by past rituals. Yes, it’s a splice of Paranormal Activity and Unfriended, except with more narrative walkaways from screen-life horror. It’s got its glitches – and I’m one of the first to be turned off by the likes of Logan Paul hopefuls appearing on my theater screens – but Deadcon gets more right than not. It’s an easy Friday night stream with pizza on the way.

Chris: Well, here we go again, starting things off with a Matt pick I have never even heard of.

Sweetheart

Now Streaming on Netflix

Matt: I refuse to censor myself: Blumhouse did J.D. Dillard’s Sweetheart dirty upon release. This aquatic creature feature was one of my biggest surprises out of last year’s Fantastic Fest. Not only because Kiersey Clemons delivers another spot-on performance, this time as a shipwrecked survivor fighting for her life on a remote island. More because the creature creation is so impressive, working with physical suits and a monster reveal that’s so pitch-perfect under a red flare illuminating the blackest night. Then you realize why it’s called “sweetheart,” and Dillard’s sea baddie flick becomes something more in-tuned with societal commentaries outside survival terror. Why did this movie get so unceremoniously shoved onto VOD? Don’t bother – no reason is good enough.

Chris: Sweetheart is a fun little monster flick with a killer Kiersey Clemons performance and one of the best monster reveal scenes you’ll ever see.

Luz

Now Streaming on Shudder

Matt: Do you like your possession flicks with a heavy influence that some might describe as “arthouse” or “experimental?” In a good way? Tilman Singer’s *graduate thesis* Luz is an endlessly inspired take on demonic infiltration. Luana Velis plays a taxi driver in an interrogation room who slowly blurs flashback and reality as her miming turns into live-action without viewers even noticing. That means nothing to you now, but it’s Singer’s most impressive trick and you’ll know exactly why once watching yourself. Plus it’s under eighty minutes? What else do you want in a streaming horror selection! In, out, and tries something fresh. You’re welcome.

Chris: Weird, disturbing, and loaded with powerhouse performances.

Demon

Now Streaming on Shudder

Matt: There are so many malevolent beings to pick from given the vast writings on religion and folklore, which makes me wonder why we don’t see more dybbuk cinema. Demon – which I just learned is not only based on Jewish histories but an actual theater play – infects a farmhouse wedding night with cultural nightmares. A groom, nuptial jitters, and an unrested spirit. Plenty of vodka and dancing and possession unrest. I love a movie that takes the happiest of occasions and drags a family into hell, and Marcin Wrona gives us a damn fine example why.

Chris: Demon is a haunting, unsettling story that goes off in directions you’ll never see coming. Don’t sleep on it.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Now Streaming on HBO Go

Matt: Do you know which Resident Evil franchise entry is best? Resident Evil: Apocalypse. You’re gosh-diddly-darn right. Maybe because its characters feel like they’re navigating a video game blueprint that favorably respects Capcom’s survival horror series. Maybe because Sienna Guillory as Jill Valentine was a sexual awakening for this hardcore gamer turned hormonal movie fan. Maybe because it’s no-frills, dreadful, but still packs all that STARS action those who’ve spent too long exploring Raccoon City have come to expect. All that *and* we get Nemesis? Save your breath and aim your arguments elsewhere. I’m Resident Evil: Apocalypse or die.

Chris: ::Jason Bateman voice:: I don’t know what I expected.