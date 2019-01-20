Following the footsteps of Paris, je t’aime in 2006, New York, I Love You in 2008, and Rio, Eu Te Amo in 2014, comes Berlin, I Love You, the fourth official entry in the “Cities of Love” anthology film series. And in this Hollywood vision of the German city, it turns out there are precious few German people but plenty of British and American expats, played by stars like Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Luke Wilson, and Mickey Rourke.

Berlin I Love You Trailer

Keira Knightley is finally out of a corset, but at what cost? At the cost of starring in the fourth installment of an anthology film series we all forgot was still happening, apparently. The “Cities of Love” series kicked off to much buzz with the romantic 2006 film Paris, je t’aime, before heading to New York and Rio in subsequent years. And Berlin won’t be the last stop either, with the series producer Emmanuel Benbihy planning further installments in Shanghai, Jerusalem, and Venice before heading to Delhi, Marseille, and New Orleans.

But at least this series has enough clout to get a star-studded cast like Knightley and Mirren, who star as a mother and daughter at odds over the daughter’s decision to help an apparently homeless little boy (Liam Gross). The cast is rounded out by Mickey Rourke, Luke Wilson, Jenna Dewan, Diego Luna, Jim Sturgess, Nolan Funk, Charlotte Le Bon, Iwan Rheon, and Dianna Agron.

Twelve directors contribute to the 10 segments about love and romance in the German city, including Fernando Eimbcke, Dennis Gansel, Massy Tadjedin, Peter Chelsom, Til Schweiger, Justin Franklin, Dani Levy, and Agron. The film is produced by Claus Clausen and Edda Reiser.

Here is the official synopsis for Berlin, I Love You:

Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Jim Sturgess, and Diego Luna head an all-star cast in this sparkling film from the producers of PARIS, JE T’AIME. Set against the vivid backdrop of Berlin, BERLIN, I LOVE YOU weaves ten stories of compassion, redemption, and acceptance into a rich tapestry of life—and love.

Berlin, I Love You hits theaters, digital, and on-demand on February 8, 2019.