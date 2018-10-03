Every week it seems like a movie from decades before is returning to theaters for a nostalgic and celebratory anniversary, and over the next couple of months, three fan favorites can be caught on the big screen for a limited time.

First up, Tim Burton’s classic horror comedy Beetlejuice is returning to theaters this weekend to help get you in the Halloween spirit. Then November will see the re-release of both Superman: The Movie and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm on the big screen. Find out when and where you can catch these movies in theaters below.

XX

Beetlejuice in Theaters

Entertainment Weekly has news of Beetlejuice returning to theaters this weekend for its 30th anniversary, however, they don’t have any details on how abundant screenings of the 1988 film from director Tim Burton will be, so you’ll have to check your local listings.

Beetlejuice finds the recently deceased couple Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) troubled by the fact that a city family (Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones and Winona Ryder) move into their country nest egg and turn it into a modern art nightmare. They try to enlist the help of a wild, unhinged specter named Beetlejuice, but he ends up creating more trouble than help, and hilarity and terror ensues.

If you’ve never seen Beetlejuice, now is the time.

XX

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm in Theaters

Meanwhile, Batman will be returning to the big screen in animated form. In honor of its 25th anniversary, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm is returning to theaters for one night only on Monday, November 12, playing at 2:00pm and 7:00pm (local times)

The animated film features the art and voices from Batman: The Animated Series in a feature length adventure which finds The Dark Knight pitted against a mysterious figure who is rubbing out Gotham City’s most dangerous criminals, and who many believe is the caped crusader himself. Meanwhile, Batman’s alter ego, millionaire Bruce Wayne, is about to get married to the lovely Andrea Beaumont (Dana Delany), who helps him recover from his need to avenge his parents’ murder — meaning that his crime-fighting days may be numbered.

Get tickets for Batman: Mask of the Phantasm from Fathom Events over here.

XX

Superman: The Movie in Theaters

Finally, the first feature length appearance of Superman on the big screen is coming back to theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary. Superman: The Movie, directed by Richard Donner, will hit theaters on Sunday, November 25, and Tuesday, November 27, at 2:00pm. and 7:00pm (local time).

Christopher Reeve plays the Man of Steel the superhero movie that broke industry records and went on to gross more than $300 million worldwide, leading to three sequels. It was the first movie that really turned comic books into a viable option for the big screen without making the characters a joke. The film also features Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor and Marlon Brando as Jor-El.

One cool thing about this particular screening of Superman: The Movie is that it will include Max Fleischer’s 10-minute animated Superman short Mechanical Monsters, presented in movie theaters for the first time since its original release in 1941.

Get tickets for Superman: The Movie from Fathom Events over here.