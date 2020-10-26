The new Apple TV+ docuseries Becoming You follows 100 children from all over the world for 2000 days. What do these kids do in that time? They open a wormhole to another universe and unleash the Great Old Ones! Oh, no, I’m sorry, that’s not what happens at all. Instead, the docuseries hopes to offer a “thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move from birth to five-years-old,” and how that shapes them as human beings. Watch the Becoming You trailer below!

Becoming You Trailer

Narrated by Olivia Colman, the new Apple TV+ docuseries Becoming You “underscores how different our journeys can be but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children.” Here’s the full synopsis:

Told through the eyes of over 100 children around the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, “Becoming You” explores how the first 2000 days on earth shape the rest of our lives. Each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move from birth to five-years-old, and underscores how different our journeys can be but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children. The series is produced by Wall to Wall Media and is executive produced by Leanne Klein and Hamo Forsyth.

Sounds very pleasant! But since I’m not a fan of children I’ll probably skip this. Give me a docuseries about the first 2000 days of some puppies, however, and I’m all-in.

Becoming You is part of a growing line-up of docuseries on Apple TV+, including Home, “A docuseries that offers viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes, and unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them”; Dear…, “An inventive approach to biographies of iconic figures in society by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work”; Tiny World, “A look at the world through the eyes of the tiniest creatures and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive,” and narrated by Paul Rudd!; and the upcoming Earth at Night in Color, which is narrated by Tom Hiddleston, where “the moonlit dramas of animals at night, revealing new insights and never before seen behaviors.” That premieres on December 11.

Becoming You will premiere globally on Friday, November 13, exclusively on Apple TV+. ?For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and offers.appletvapp.apple to see the full list of supported devices.