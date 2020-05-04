Michelle Obama is embarking on a journey down memory lane, and a 34-city tour where she connects with minority communities to empower and inspire them. And if seeing the former First Lady in-person wasn’t enough to inspire people, the trailer for Becoming certainly will. The upcoming documentary produced for Netflix offers a rousing look at Michelle Obama as she returns to her roots in the south side of Chicago and uses her experiences to help others. Watch the Becoming trailer below.

Becoming Trailer

Directed by Nadia Hallgren, Becoming is part memoir, part not-so-subtle campaign for Michelle Obama in political office. Well-timed to 2020 and released during a fraught year, Becoming lays the groundwork for Michelle Obama should she ever want to pursue a political career.

It’s a smart use of President and Michelle Obama’s collaboration with Netflix through their Higher Ground Productions, which the pair established in a prolific multi-year deal that will reportedly produce “a diverse mix of content” that will “discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better.” Becoming certainly seems to live up with that, showing Michelle Obama engaging with minority communities during her national tour, giving speeches and lots of encouraging hugs to ambitious young women of color. It’s the kind of feel-good documentary that will remind us, perhaps in a bittersweet way, of the long-gone Obama years.

Here is the synopsis for Becoming:

BECOMING is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.

Becoming premieres on Netflix on May 6, 2020.