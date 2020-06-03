If you only know Kevin James from shows like The King of Queens or movies like Paul Blart: Mall Cop or Pixels, you’re about to see him like you’ve never seen him before: as a ruthless killer. And Becky, the upcoming film in which he plays the villain, isn’t a spoof or played for laughs – it’s all done with a straight face. Check out a new red band trailer and a clip from the movie below.

Becky Red Band Trailer

(For a better grasp of the plot specifics in this movie, watch its initial trailer.)

If you’re anything like me, you may have rolled your eyes when you heard Kevin James was going to play a Nazi-tattooed killer in a new thriller. But this trailer actually makes the movie look pretty fun. It’s probably not going to be a life-changing experience, but it certainly seems as if it could be a significant turning point for James to break out of a pigeonhole and take on a much wider range of roles, which would be great to see. He’s generally an enjoyable, affable presence in interviews, but his comedies are often too broad for my personal tastes. I’d love for this performance to open some new doors for his career.

Becky Clip

James’ surprising menace really shines through in this clip (via The Playlist), where he threatens the young girl at the center of the story (Lulu Wilson, from Sharp Objects and The Haunting of Hill House) and tortures her father, who’s played by Community‘s Joel McHale.

The film comes from directors Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, who previously directed the 2014 Elijah Wood zombie school movie Cooties and the 2017 Dave Bautista action flick Bushwick. (The latter movie is about armed forces invading New York, which has unfortunately become weirdly topical.)

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis, courtesy of Quiver Distribution:

Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.

Becky is supposed to be available in theaters, drive-ins, on digital, and On Demand on June 5, 2020 (but the “in theaters” part is obviously a bit of a challenge right now).