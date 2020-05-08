Adam Sandler has tried his hand at getting serious in more than one movie, so it makes sense for his pal and occasional co-star Kevin James to give it a try, too. The former King of Queens gets scary in Becky, a new home invasion thriller that requires James to play the heavy. And you know what? It looks like he’s doing a pretty darn good job. Watch the Becky trailer below.

Becky Trailer

In Becky, “Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father Jeff (Joel McHale) in an effort to try to reconnect after her mother’s death. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.”

The big takeaway from this trailer – Kevin James can be pretty scary. Who knew? Maybe it’s time to reboot Paul Blart: Mall Cop as a serious drama. Just throwing that out there.

In addition to Lulu Wilson, Joel McHale, and Kevin James, Becky also features Amanda Brugel and Robert Maillet. The film was directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, and co-written by Nick Morris, Ruckus Skye, and Lane Skye. The directors released the following statement about the film:

Becky is a twisted coming of age film, an ultra-violent Home Alone, featuring a 13-year-old girl channeling her teen angst to kick some serious ass as she engineers a brutal revenge against the neo-nazi prison escapees who killed her father and dog. It’s the kind of bloody escapist insanity we want to watch. Becky is ultimately confronted with a fork in the road at the climax. The unexpected decision she makes and the moral and ethical ambiguity it expresses is at the heart of what makes this film so unique. We love challenging actors, and casting them in roles surprisingly different from anything they’ve done before in order to subvert the audiences’ expectations. We all know Kevin James as a lovable and hilarious comic lead in TV and film but no one has ever seen him like this before. As an intimidating, terrifying, neo-Nazi-convict-cult-leader, Kevin’s performance will shock you with not only his character’s unhinged convictions but also with his horrifying and depraved actions. He brings an intensity and physicality to the role that you have to see to believe, especially in contrast to all of his previous work. Joel McHale’s energy, enthusiasm and willingness to do anything was impressive, bringing a sincerity and grounded performance as Becky’s father. Lulu Wilson, who was actually thirteen years old when we filmed, is pure talent. The first day of filming in a particularly traumatic scene, she let out a heart wrenching scream, causing everyone in the room’s jaw to hit the floor. Her instincts and professionalism allowed us to capture complex emotional scenes quickly under strict child labor laws, which cut our set time with her in half. In collaboration with our cinematographer, Greta Zozula, editor, Alan Canant, and composer, Nima Fakhrara, we crafted a unique fast-paced visual style that highlights this film’s shocking and violent twists and turns. We wanted to explore the challenge of executing a contradictory tone, walking a fine line of making visuals that you can’t take your eyes off, and simultaneously creating viscerally murderous scenes that force you to involuntarily look away. The films intentionally grounded emotionally in order to provide a firm footing for the action scenes that are heightened and borderline outlandish in places. Greta strapped herself to cables – hanging off cliffs, riding ATVs, and ziplines – to bring a sophisticated, elegant, and elevated vision to the cinematic energy. Nima created an outstanding score that utilizes breathing, toddler toy instruments, homemade percussion, including forks, knives and pencils. The sound is the glue that holds this film together.

I’m liking everything about this, from the trailer to the statement to the scary Kevin James. Bring on Becky, which arrives On Demand and Digital on June 5.