The live-action Beauty and the Beast is officially getting a prequel series focused on Gaston and LeFou, and I have only one question: who wants this? Look, the Beauty and the Beast remake was a hit, but is there anyone out there craving an entire prequel TV series about these particular characters? I would say no, but I guess I’m wrong since Disney is about to sink some cash into this idea. Beauty and the Beast actors Luke Evans and Josh Gad are both onboard to reprise their roles, and Briana Middleton has joined the cast as well.

Here We Go Again

I fear we’re entering a new era where everything entertainment-related must be based on some sort of existing IP. Yes, yes, I know – there will always be original ideas out there in some form. But the titles that get the most attention, and suck up the most oxygen, will be forced to embrace some sort of familiar franchise. Want to tell a story about a female fashion designer who goes off the deep end? Well, she better be a classic Disney character, or you’re not getting a greenlight. Want to make a Taxi Driver-like meditation on God’s lonely man? Well, that character needs to be the Joker, or no dice.

And then we go even further beyond that, to a world where producers sit around, scrutinize titles that were big money makers, and ask, “How can we make more money off this? How can we exploit this further? How can we run this into the ground?” To be clear, this is nothing new. Hollywood has been trafficking in this sort of activity forever. But in the last decade or so it’s become prevalent to the extreme; to the point where we’re drowning in reboots, and remakes, and reimaginings, and prequels, and spin-offs. It’s kind of depressing. Anyway, that brings us to the news about a Beauty and the Beast prequel series!

Gaston and LeFou

The news of a Beauty and the Beast prequel series isn’t exactly new. We’ve reported on this before – as recently as last year. But things have been a bit quiet on the Beauty and the Beast prequel series front, and some of us were hoping it would just go away. Oh well! It’s happening, and Disney made it official today by revealing that an eight-episode prequel to the 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast is on the way, and it will bring back Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as LeFou, or Louie as he’s called. Briana Middleton is also part of the cast as Louie’s stepsister Tilly. The show will head to Disney+ when it’s ready.

The series is developed, executive-produced, and written by Gad, Edward Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz (Once Upon a Time), with each serving as a co-showrunner. The creative team behind the show also includes director Liesl Tommy, who will executive produce and helm the first episode. Alan Menken will write an original soundtrack for the series, with lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). Production is expected to begin next spring.

The series is set in the world of Beauty and the Beast:

“…years before the Beast and Belle’s epic romance, the series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure. While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets.”

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions,” said Gary Marsh, president, and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television.

But again, I ask: has anyone “ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners”?