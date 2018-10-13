Timothée Chalamet and Steve Carell are at a diner in the new Beautiful Boy clip released by Amazon Studios, but the only thing they’re making a meal of is this year’s Oscars. The two Oscar nominees star as father and son in a dramatic adaptation of the true-life struggles of David Sheff and his meth-addicted son, Nic Sheff.

Beautiful Boy Clip

The diner scene has become a pivotal part of Amazon’s marketing for the heart-rending movie — and for good reason. It’s an explosive emotional climax that features both Chalamet and Carell at the top of their games, chewing nothing but the scenery. The tensions between the father and son boil over into a confrontation that is both cathartic and heartbreaking.

The scene plays out much like you’d expect: Carell’s David meets his teenage son Nic at their former favorite diner after they hadn’t seen each other for months due to Nic’s crippling addiction. Nic pleads for money, assuring that it’s for his rehab, but those pleas fall on deaf ears, as David only wants Nic to come home. Chalamet is unsurprisingly fantastic in this scene, his desperation spilling out in every gesture and word. But don’t discount Carell, who gives a sad and subdued performance as a father just as desperate to understand his son.

Directed by Felix Van Groeningen in his English-language feature debut, Beautiful Boy held its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received mixed reviews, including from /Film reviewer Marshall Shaffer, who praised Chalamet and Carell’s performances, but said in his review, “The interplay between father and son makes up most of van Groeningen’s concern in Beautiful Boy. It’s a valid angle, to be clear, and really zeroing in on a single dynamic helps to make the behemoth of addiction a little more intelligible in under two hours. Yet this dogged focus on the ups and downs of David and Nic’s relationship siphons off attention from all the other people affected by the condition.”

Beautiful Boy also stars Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan

Here is the official synopsis for Beautiful Boy:

Teenager Nicolas Sheff seems to have it all — good grades, editor of the school newspaper, actor, artist and athlete. When Nic’s addiction to meth threatens to destroy him, his desperate father does whatever he can to save his son and his family.

Beautiful Boy opens in select theaters on October 12, 2018 before expanding nationwide in the following weeks.