In a move that will surprise no one, The CW has ordered a Batwoman TV show pilot featuring Ruby Rose as the character. Rose stepped into the role for the first time during the CW’s “Elseworlds” crossover event, and now she’ll have a chance to lead a series of her own – should the show get picked up. The pilot is set to be directed by David Nutter, who also directed the pilots for The Flash and Arrow.

CW wants to keep their DC comics line-up going, so they’re giving a Batwoman TV show a try. Here’s the official logline for the potential series:

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane [Rose] soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

I suppose there’s a chance The CW could eventually say no to the series, but the odds are in its favor. Pilot director David Nutter helped bring both Arrow and The Flash to series, so he has a good track record with this sort of thing. The constantly busy Greg Berlanti will executive produce, while Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) will pen the script. Dries will also executive produces with Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns.

“I feel like the reason I got so emotional is that growing up, watching TV, I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero,” Rose said when she first landed the role of Batwoman. Despite Rose’s excitement, toxic fans ended up chasing her off Twitter, because people are terrible.

“When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey, love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more,” Rose wrote when she left Twitter. “My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other.”

As a character, Batwoman first appeared in comics in the late 1950s, going through several incarnations. In 2006, Kate Kane was introduced. Per Wikipedia: