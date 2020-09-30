This past summer, Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment struck a multi-year deal with Spotify to produce and distribute an original slate of narrative scripted podcasts based on the roster of popular characters from DC Comics, and the first one has just been announced.

Batman: Unburied will bring the Dark Knight to the audio entertainment world, courtesy of Batman Begins and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice scribe David S. Goyer, who will write and executive produce the audio drama.

Spotify, Warner Bros., and DC Entertainment announced the impending arrival of Batman: Unburied as their first collaboration. Keith Levine will also be executive producing by way of Goyer’s Phantom Four production banner in association with Warner Bros.’ Blue Ribbon Content.

For now, plot details about Batman: Unburied are being kept under wraps, but the official press release says the series will “explore the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology.” That’s good, because if there’s one side of Batman that has yet to be explored in a meaningful way, it’s his darkness. Plus, maybe this podcast will finally shed some light on what happened to Bruce Wayne’s parents, a mystery that has plagued fans for decades. Darkness. No parents.

Goyer had this to say about Batman: Unburied in the press release:

“I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story — returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity. We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s Rogues Gallery.”

That means we’ll be able to hear Bane’s veins pulsing as he beats the hell out of Batman. You’ll know the chilling sound of Mr. Freeze’s ice blasts. The slop of Clayface will audibly splash in your ears. And your dreams will be haunted by the squeaky creaks of Catwoman’s latex suit.

Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer of Spotify, added:

“David Goyer is an exceptional talent and we can think of no better leader to leverage the infinite possibilities of podcasting to bring the nearly 300 million Spotify users around the world a Batman saga for the ages.”

Goyer has been involved with all of the most recent takes on Batman on the big screen, from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy to Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Goyer has also dabbled in Superman with Man of Steel and Krypton. So take that as you will as a reason to either be excited or disinterested in this new Batman audio drama.

Batman: Unburied is expected to arrive on Spotify sometime in 2021.