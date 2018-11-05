Last week, the quickly bestselling Batman: The Animated Series finally arrived in its entirety on Blu-ray in a limited edition box set (though some fans weren’t happy with how it arrived). That means it’s time to take a look back at what many DC Comics fans consider to be the definitive adaptation of Batman.

The Batman: The Animated Series Honest Trailer takes a look at the cartoon that presents kids with complicated themes, but also gives them scenes with Batman kicking werewolves and Penguin getting captured by a couple of kids. It’s the Batman adaptation so dark that they had to draw it on black paper.

Before he was swole, before he was depressed, before he was a cartoon, he was a swole depressed cartoon. But this cartoon is more mature and more complex than half of the versions of Batman we’ve seen on the big screen. It’s a staple of the era when Saturday morning cartoons still reigned supreme for children’s entertainment, and it doesn’t have jokes anywhere near as stupid as those in

The success and enduring legacy of Batman: The Animated Series comes thanks to executive producer Bruce Timm and his incredible team breathing life into The Dark Knight in a way that stays true to the character’s roots. It’s a perfect storm of creativity and timing the likes of which we might never see again, especially with the current iteration of Batman in the DC Extended Universe.

