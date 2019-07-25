When Joel Schumacher took over the Batman franchise with the campy, wacky installments of Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, fans were pretty displeased. But let’s not forget that despite how dark and twisted Tim Burton‘s take on Batman was, it was also campy and wacky in its own way. We’re talking about a movie that has penguins with rockets, an army of clowns equipped with various weapons, and some kinky Bat on Cat action. We’ll let the Batman Returns Honest Trailer break it down for you.

Batman Returns Honest Trailer

The one thing that keeps Batman Returns from being totally goofy are the performances from Michael Keaton as Batman, Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman, and Danny DeVito as Penguin. Keaton takes the straight man role as the vigilante who is just dealing with these two bad guys as swiftly and efficiently as he can. Pfeiffer’s sex appeal is also nerve-racking as she always seems on the edge of murdering someone. And DeVito is a total creep making endlessly weird grunts.

There’s something that’s so much more quaint about superhero movies from the 1990s. It’s not just the absence of special effects. But the stakes for this movie don’t feel so big. The entire plot is about Batman trying to stop Penguin from taking over city government and putting forth a corporate, industrial agenda that would likely hurt Gotham City in the end. It sounds boring, sure, but it’s the characters involved that make the proceedings that much more compelling.