It’s no secret that Batman: The Animated Series is one of the best adaptations of the DC Comics character that has ever been done. So it should come as no surprise that the movie that brought Paul Dini‘s cartoon take on The Caped Crusader to the big screen is also top notch comic book fare.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm brings a new villain into Batman’s sights, but as the Honest Trailer points out, it’s not long before the Joker rears his painted face into the picture and sends everything into chaos. Because if there’s one thing people can’t stand, it’s having a new Batman movie without a new version of Joker. Watch the Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Honest Trailer below.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Honest Trailer

Even though Batman has two villains to contend with in this movie, that doesn’t keep Bruce Wayne from having feelings or getting some action from a fellow jiu-jitsu enthusiast who also has dead parents, even if it means forcing Alfred to walk in on them. Actually, some of that action he gets happens before he becomes Batman, and the crumbling of their relationship only adds to the anger that drives him to becoming Batman. Does that count as a retcon?

It should come as no surprise that nothing really changes for Batman in this movie. Yet another relationship evades him, he fights the Joker, and he still ends up keeping the status quote as the defender of Gotham City. But that’s to be expected when you need the animated superhero to keep fighting crime, even after he makes the leap to the big screen. After all, what’s the point of having a dark and brooding crime-fighting superhero if there’s no reason for him to keep on being dark and brooding?