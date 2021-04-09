If Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was able to be released safely in theaters, we’re betting it would have become a sleeper comedy hit. Instead, it’s likely the movie is destined to become a cult favorite, gradually finding an audience as more people come around to the delightful goofiness this treasure has to offer. One such piece of pure silliness is Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan hamming it up as he gets his own ballad to sing in a breakout musical moment. Now there’s a whole music video to commemorate it, which you can watch below.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Music Video

You’ve never seen Jamie Dornan like this before, singing his heart out on the beach. Apparently the beach was so hot while they were filming this scene that Dornan kept sweating through his shirt, forcing him to change every few minutes. Thankfully, they didn’t need the shirt for too long since he had to rip through it with his bare hands.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar had already won be over before this musical sequence came along. But as soon as it became clear Jamie Dornan was getting his own sad song, not only did I fall even deeper in love with the movie, but I found myself warming up to the Irish actor. He clearly had a blast making this movie, and I hope we get to see him doing more wacky stuff like this. It would be nice if the extended version of “Edgar’s Prayer” ended up getting released if it’s not already among the special features included on the home video release, which you can take a gander at below.

Audio Commentary with Director Josh Greenbaum, Writer-Actor Annie Mumolo, and Writer-Actor Kristen Wiig

“Barb & Star: Making Life a Little Brighter” Featurette

“Barb & Star: Casting in Paradise” Featurette

Bloopers

Deleted Scenes

“Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Fashion Show” Piece

If you pick up the Blu-ray/DVD/digital combo pack at Target, you’ll also get these exclusive bonus features:

Reason #497 Why We’re Friends

The Visionary Sets of Barb & Star

Emotional Dancing With Jamie Dornan.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is available now on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital.