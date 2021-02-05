Lionsgate has released two new Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar clips that give the spotlight to Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo‘s hunky co-star Jamie Dornan. But the Fifty Shades of Grey star is out to show that he can be fifty shades of funny as well. Watch the new Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar clips below.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Clips

In the first clip, clad in a Hawaiian shirt and shorts that show off his sculpted calves, Jamie Dornan takes a mysterious phone call from a man who is insistent that their (nonsensical) conversation is kept private. Dornan admittedly doesn’t do much to show off his funnyman potential, mostly sitting in a chair looking rather confused. And as he should be, because the phone call is very strange and very private.

Anyways, let’s move on to the next clip.

In this clip, Dornan is joined by the leading ladies, Wiig and Mumolo, who play Barb and Star, respectively. The three of them order a drink called “The Buried Treasure,” an intimidating cocktail that the bartender claims no one has been able to finish before. So naturally Dornan and the ladies finish it in a few minutes, finding the buried treasure of syrup and a couple of pills, which kick in right at the end of the clip. Drugged up shenanigans will likely ensue.

To be honest, Dornan’s casting here is still baffling. Maybe it’s a stroke of genius to cast a softcore romance heartthrob in a comedy where Wiig and Mumolo seem to be acting out some Saturday Night Live sketch from an alternate universe, or maybe he’s just there to sit still and look pretty. He does a good job of that at least.

Here is the synopsis for Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which is directed by Josh Applebaum (New Girl, Too Funny to Fail) from a script written by Mumolo and Wiig:

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12!

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be available on VOD starting on February 12, 2021.