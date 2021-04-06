Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the absurdist, heartfelt, and absolutely bonkers movie from director Josh Greenbaum and co-writers/co-stars Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, is far and away the best comedy of 2021 so far.

The film is out on Blu-ray and DVD today, and /Film is happy to premiere a clip from one of its bonus features, which focuses on production designer Steve Sakland and the work he and his team did to create the movie’s wonderfully ridiculous – and occasionally surprising – sets. Check out the clip below, but beware of spoilers if you haven’t seen the movie yet.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Bonus Clip

Don’t you just love a good lair? I don’t care if it’s the Batcave or a villain’s digs, there’s just something aspirational about an elaborate, cavernous, tech-equipped lair. Think about the construction of something like that: what must the contractors be thinking as they’re crafting this thing to a person’s exact specifications? And if it’s a secret lair, are the contractors all murdered after construction is complete? These are the serious questions that nobody else is asking, folks.

But while that lair plays a relatively small role in the movie, it’s the oceanside town of Vista Del Mar that takes center stage in this film, and even though the film is supposed to be presenting a heightened version of a seaside community, Sakland doesn’t have to go too far over the top to capture the vibe. I live in Florida, and there are tons of towns that look almost exactly like this – a bizarre combo of obnoxiously bright colors, tourist kitsch, and statues. It’s actually kind of scary how accurate it is.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star. From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (costars and cowriters Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever. Romance, friendship, and a villain’s evil plot—hold onto your culottes!

And here is a list of all the special features you’ll find on the home video release:

• Audio Commentary with Director Josh Greenbaum, Writer-Actor Annie Mumolo, and Writer-Actor Kristen Wiig

• “Barb & Star: Making Life a Little Brighter” Featurette

• “Barb & Star: Casting in Paradise” Featurette

• Bloopers

• Deleted Scenes

• “Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar Fashion Show” Piece

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is available on Blu-ray and DVD today.