It’s the time of year that year-end lists are released, and critics name the best movies and TV series of the year. But that doesn’t mean everyone else can’t join in to share their favorite films and shows of 2020, including former U.S. presidents. During his time in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama revealed himself to be a big old pop culture nerd, regularly sharing his best-of lists to the delight of Film Twitter and cinephiles everywhere. And even four years out of office, that tradition hasn’t changed. Obama once again shared his list of best films and shows of the year, and once again showed himself to be a man of taste.

See Barack Obama’s favorite movies and shows of 2020 below.

In a post on his Twitter account, Obama shared his favorite films and shows of 2020 (as he does every year), writing, “Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format.”

Obama’s favorite films include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Beanpole, Bacurau, Nomadland, Soul, Lovers Rock, Collective, Mank, Martin Eden, Let Him Go, Time, Boys State, Selah and the Spades, and Crip Camp.

His favorite shows of the year include Better Call Saul, The Queen’s Gambit, I May Destroy You, The Boys, The Good Lord Bird, Devs, The Last Dance, Mrs. America, The Good Place, and City So Real.

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

This confirms it: Obama receives screeners. A few of these films are arthouse releases that haven’t hit U.S. streaming or VOD platforms yet, or only recently did so. The thought of Obama being on screener lists is kind of funny, though not as funny as the image of Obama watching The Boys, the hyper-violent comic book series on Amazon that is harshly critical of the U.S. government. Even showrunner Eric Kripke was astonished at the idea that Obama watches this series, tweeting, “can you BELIEVE he watched the face-sitting, gill-fingering, whale exploding, ten foot dicking on The Boys??”

1 part of me: in a rough year, this is a truly amazing moment for me. I'm grateful @BarackObama. Another part of me: can you BELIEVE he watched the face-sitting, gill-fingering, whale exploding, ten foot dicking in #TheBoys??#TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo #SPNFamily @SPTV https://t.co/wsnUok4u04 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) December 18, 2020

But even an envelope-pushing series like The Boys points to Obama’s good taste, especially in films, where he listed international films like Beanpole, Bacurau (another weird, violent movie), and Martin Eden; tender arthouse flicks like Nomadland and Lovers Rock (which Obama also agrees is a movie, contrary to some discussions elsewhere); and powerful Black-led films like Soul, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Selah and the Spades. I’m also impressed that Obama got around to I May Destroy You and Devs.

Anyways, I’ll leave you with this succinct reaction from Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, upon learning that his show was one of Obama’s favorites of 2020: