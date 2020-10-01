There’s a killer weave in Bad Hair – literally. This horror-satire from Dear White People director Justin Simien follows a young woman in the 1980s who gets a weave that appears to have a mind of its own. The film played Sundance and is headed to Hulu this month, and a new Bad Hair trailer just arrived to announce the release. Check out the trailer below.

Bad Hair Trailer

In Bad Hair, an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) living in 1989 “gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.” The flick comes from writer-director Justin Simien, the filmmaker behind Dear White People.

“The best horror films make us laugh one minute, then shriek the next, only to wake up in a cold sweat some nights later; our subconscious, through nightmares, taunts us with their hidden meanings,” says Simien, adding:

“This is why I wrote Bad Hair, a satirical psychological thriller centered around a dark skinned girl from Compton named Anna, who has everything she needs to succeed in the burgeoning music television field of Los Angeles, 1989, apart from the right “look.” A look decided centuries before she was born by forces beyond her control and understanding. All of this takes place against the backdrop of the New Jack Swing era, a dramatic acceleration of the assimilation of urban black culture into pop. Like my first film, a satire called Dear White People, which I’ve since spun off into a series for Netflix, I’m making this because I have much to say about the hidden costs and quiet personal deaths one feels when trying to thrive in a world not built with them in mind.”

Our own Ben Pearson caught Bad Hair at Sundance, and came away quite impressed, giving the movie a 9 out of 10, writing: “Bad Hair is overflowing with ideas, and even though it doesn’t devote the time to fully explore all of them, its ambition is unquestionably impressive. It’s the type of movie that actually deserves the inevitable half-hour video essays that will be made about its themes, and I can’t wait to read all of the longform pieces it will inspire.”

Bad Hair stars Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek, and Usher Raymond, and will hit Hulu on October 23.