‘Bad Boys For Life’ First Look Revealed By Will Smith

After years of rumors and false starts, Bad Boys For Life is really, truly, actually happening – and after seeing some recent camera tests of Will Smith posing on a sound stage, we now have our first official look at Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence reunited, straight from Smith’s Instagram account.

Bad Boys For Life First Look

Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett are back for the first time since 2003’s Bad Boys 2, and they look…just like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, but slightly older! And what’s with the mess on the floor? Are they in a motel room? If so, what is that cooking pot doing there? The mind boggles at the possibilities!

By the time this sequel hits theaters, it will have been 25 years since they first teamed up for 1995’s original Bad Boys. This is the first film in the series that won’t be directed by Michael Bay – Belgian filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are stepping in to take over this time, so it should be interesting to see if they attempt to ape Bay’s brash, all-out approach or if they’re going to take the franchise in a new stylistic direction. One thing’s for sure, though: this movie is going to look fantastic, because cinematographer Benoit Debie (Spring Breakers, Enter the Void) is behind the camera.

Bad Boys For Life picks up with the Miami police department and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down a cold-blooded, taunting killer named Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), the head of a drug cartel. Armas’s mother – maybe a Griselda Blanco type? – sends him to kill Mike (Smith), and something tells me Armas is going to regret taking on that particular task. Paola Nuñez plays a new character named Rita, “the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly appointed head of AMMO and Mike’s former girlfriend – and the one who got away.”

But I think the question that everyone is asking is: is this movie going to cross over with L.A.’s Finest? That’s the new Spectrum TV series that’s a spin-off of this film franchise, following Gabrielle Union‘s character becoming an L.A.P.D. cop who works with Jessica Alba. What’s that you say? Oh, it turns out absolutely no one is asking that question? Welp, this is embarrassing. I’ll see myself out.

Bad Boys For Life will blast into theaters on January 17, 2020.