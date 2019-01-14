The Bad Boys are back for Bad Boys 3, aka Bad Boys For Life (or Bad Boys For Lif3, if you want to get crazy). After a lengthy period of uncertainty, production on the third entry in the over-the-top cop series has begun. If your thirst for all-things Bad Boys has yet to be quenched, you’re in luck: a new Bad Boys 3 camera test has given us our first look at Will Smith stepping back into the role of Detective Mike Lowrey. It’s not the most exciting footage, but it does prove one thing: Will Smith is an ageless vampire, because he looks almost exactly the same as he did in the previous two Bad Boys films.

Bad Boys 3 Camera Test

Behold! It’s Will Smith walking with a gun! This Bad Boys 3 camera test has Smith back in the role of Mike Lowrey, and it’s clear he hasn’t aged a day. He’s also sporting a pretty spiffy jacket, which is in keeping with the Mike Lowrey character – he’s a flashy dresser, while his partner Marcus Bennett (Martin Lawrence) is more of a down-to-earth, average-Joe. Here’s another behind-the-scenes look:

In Bad Boys 3, “the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team attempt to take down Armando Armas (Jacob Scipio), head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Will Smith). Nuñez will take on the role of Rite, the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly appointed head of AMMO and Mike’s former girlfriend- and the one who got away.”

Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Vanessa Hudgens, Joe Pantoliano, Jacob Scipio, Paola Nunez, and Massi Furlan star, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing. The script has gone through a few incarnations. Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Transformers) wrote a draft, and Joe Carnahan (The Grey) did a rewrite. Chris Bremmer is the current writer on the project.

It’ll be interesting to see a Bad Boys movie without Michael Bay at the helm. Love him or hate him, Bay’s bombastic style is what made the first two Bad Boys films so memorable – for better or worse. Still, the nostalgia factor of having Smith and Lawrence together again, probably for the last time, is likely to be exciting enough to put butts in seats.

Bad Boys For Life is set to open January 17, 2020.