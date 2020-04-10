With no movies in theaters, Sony Pictures is doubling down on the advertising for its films currently available on digital platforms — specifically, the surprisingly good Bad Boys for Life. The latest clip to be released by Sony is a deleted scene from Bad Boys for Life, showing Will Smith‘s Detective Mike Lowrey trying — and failing — to work his charms on a spa receptionist. It turns out even Will Smith and a baby can’t warm everyone’s hearts. Watch the Bad Boys for Life deleted scene below.

Bad Boys for Life Deleted Scene

Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey is a pretty charming guy. After all, he looks like Will Smith and he’s a tough Miami detective who has been in the business for a long time. But maybe too long, because even his charms and a baby can’t get past the steely surface of a spa receptionist in a Bad Boys for Life deleted scene. Or maybe Mike’s bad boy ways are finally catching up to him, as he forgets that he already wooed said receptionist, who is not happy to see his face again.

The clip is a funny peek at Mike out of his element: embarrassed by his old partner Marcus Burnett’s (Martin Lawrence) lame minivan, and struggling with a baby carrier. But it’s a short scene so it’s not surprising it was cut out of the final film, which had surprisingly good reviews when it hit theaters in January. Now you can see what all the fuss is about by watching Bad Boys for Life, which is available for purchase now on Digital.

Bad Boys For Life, which is directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi and stars Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Charles Melton also hits Blu-ray and physical home video releases on April 21, 2020.