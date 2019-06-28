Going back in time feels a little different in 2019. Back to the Future: The Musical is all in on the nostalgia, but the John Rando-helmed musical, which is set to begin a three-month run at the Manchester Opera House starting in February 2020, has a new version of one of the most iconic songs from Back to the Future. Star Olly Dobson, who take son the role of Marty McFly originated on screen by Michael J. Fox, puts his new spin on Huey Lewis and the News’ classic song “Back in Time.”

Ahead of the world premiere of the long-awaited Back to the Future musical, a new version of a familiar tune has been released. Olly Dobson, who stars in the musical as the beleaguered accidental time traveler Marty McFly, sings a new take on “Back in Time,” the Huey Lewis and the News single featured in the original 1985 comedy. The instrumentals and melodies are pretty much the same, but a few new lyrics transform this song into more of a traditional musical number.

Check out the difference between Dobson’s version and the original below.

The long-gestating Back to the Future musical will play the Manchester Opera House from February 20, 2020, through May 17, 2020, with an engagement in London’s West End following soon after. The musical comes from original creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, who teamed up with the Grammy Award-winning pairing of Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard to adapt the film into musical form — fresh off the heels of other movie-to-musical adaptations like Heathers, Mean Girls, and School of Rock. But Back to the Future is perfectly suited for that stage musical structure — the film’s entire climax takes place during a performance of “Johnny B. Goode.”

Original movie co-writer Bob Gale writes the book for the show, which will feature additional songs from the classic sci-fi film like “The Power of Love” and, of course, “Johnny B. Goode,” but will mostly be comprised of an original score by Glen Ballard (Jagged Little Pill) and the 1985 film’s composer Alan Silvestri.

The musical is only set to play in London for now, but if it goes well, we’ll need a time machine to speed up its arrival to the Broadway stages.