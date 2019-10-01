Where we’re going, we don’t need roads. But you’re definitely going to need your credit card if you want to get your hands on this Back the Future Part II screen print poster recreation of the original theatrical poster of the beloved time traveling sequel starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press are teaming up to deliver this new Back to the Future Part II screen print poster, and what makes this release even more special is that you have the opportunity to order a version signed by legendary poster artist Drew Struzan himself. If you picked up the first poster with his autograph, then you might as well grab this one too, right?

Back the Future Part II Screen Print Poster

You can either order the Back to the Future Part II screen print poster that looks exactly how it did when it was released in theaters, or you can pick it up as an art print without any of the titles, studio logos or movie credits.

The recreation of the theatrical poster is a 17-color screen print that measures 24×36 inches. It’s a timed edition that will be on sale starting on Wednesday, October 2 at 12pm ET through Sunday, October 6 at 11:59pm ET, so you don’t have to rush to pick it up. If you want it without a signature, it’ll cost $125, but if you want it signed by Drew Struzan, it will cost $175.

Meanwhile, the art print without any of the titles is a 15-color screen print that measures 24×36, but this one is a signed and numbered edition of just 200 that will cost you $200.

Head on over to Bottleneck Gallery or Vice Press to pick up these Back to the Future Part II screen print posters starting tomorrow.