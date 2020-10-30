Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, The Farewell) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve, Sideways) are set to star in a new untitled comedy from Netflix. The two actresses will play sisters in the movie, and they’ll both produce alongside comedy legend Will Ferrell. Get some plot details about the new project below.

Collider brings word about this Awkwafina Sandra Oh pairing, which does not have an official title yet. According to this piece, the movie (we’re assuming it’s a movie, although Collider’s report does not explicitly specify if it’s a film or TV series) tells the story of two sisters who undergo an unlikely mission:

[The movie] follows a lonely recluse (Oh) whose life is upended when her trainwreck of a sister (Awkwafina) vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream — to be a contestant on her favorite game show.

Awkwafina as a trainwreck? She can play that type of role in her sleep. Would this project be more interesting if she and Oh switched roles? Maybe! But my fantasy casting suggestions aside, this sounds like it could be fun – though I’m curious about what type of game show we’re talking about here. Is this an existing popular game show like Jeopardy! or The Price is Right, or a show that was made up specifically for this story? And could Ferrell, who’s producing this movie with Jessica Elbaum (Hustlers, Booksmart) through their Gloria Sanchez production company, end up playing the game show host? He memorably portrayed a peeved Alex Trebek on many an episode of Saturday Night Live, so it theoretically wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for him.

But the central draw here is seeing the two actresses play sisters, and they’re both such charismatic performers that I have to imagine they’ll be able to elevate the material. Jen D’Angelo wrote the screenplay. She’s a triple threat (actress/producer/writer) who has credits on Cougar Town, Workaholics, Happy Together, and this year’s animated comedy series Solar Opposites. D’Angelo is also the writer of the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2, the long-brewing sequel to the early 1990s Halloween “classic” which is aiming to reunite the original cast of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker and debut on Disney+. Collider points out that she’s an executive producer on the forthcoming NBC series Young Rock and that she was the on-set writer for The Tomorrow War, the futuristic Chris Pratt special forces movie.