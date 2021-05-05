In A Quiet Place, people need to remain silent. In Birdbox, people need to keep their eyes shut. Now here comes Awake, where everyone somehow loses the ability to sleep. This latest post-apocalyptic thriller looks like a mishmash of Children of Men and The Last of Us video game series, with a little Bird Box and A Quiet Place thrown in for good measure. After a mysterious event knocks out all electronics and somehow robs people of their ability to sleep, chaos reigns. But there might be hope in the form of a little girl who still has the ability to catch some z’s. Watch the Awake trailer below, and then try to get a good night’s rest. You never know when a mysterious happening will suddenly and inexplicably keep you from doing so.

Awake Trailer

In Awake, “Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. When Jill, a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world.” Mark Raso directs the film, which stars Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos, Gil Bellows, with Barry Pepper and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and if you want to have some fun, just pretend this is a sequel to Annihilation, a movie that also featured Rodriguez and Leigh. Hell, Leigh even seems to be playing the same character here as she played in that film.

I like a good post-apocalyptic flick as much as the next person, but I’m not sure what to make of Awake. I guess what’s throwing me off is the lack of electronics element – why did that need to be part of a movie where people suddenly lose the ability to sleep? I guess to make things more desperate, but still, “we have no electricity and also people can’t fall asleep!” seem completely slammed together without much thought.

Still, this looks suitably intense. “Humanity immediately succumbs to chaos the minute its inconvenienced” is a concept I can get behind, because that’s exactly what would happen. Have you met humanity? We stink! We’d absolutely start going bonkers if all our cell phones shut down and we couldn’t take a nap.

Awake is headed to Netflix on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.