The Avengers: Endgame explanation tour will never end. Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are set to appear in their own Comic-Con panel in Hall H to answer all your questions about the climactic Marvel Cinematic Universe film — that is, if they haven’t already been answered already.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Markus and McFeely, who are the writers behind Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War, will get their own spotlight panel at San Diego Comic-Con that will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., in a panel moderated by Jeff Goldsmith, publisher of Backstory Magazine and host of The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith podcast.

The writers, who also wrote Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Thor: The Dark World, had a big hand in shaping the MCU as we know it, and will likely be answering questions on the past 10 years of Marvel Studios and what it’s like capping it off with Endgame. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be fielding questions about the future of the MCU, which remains a mystery post-Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Markus and McFeely don’t have any official plans to work on any more Marvel films — for now they’re working on Electric State for filmmaker Andy Muschietti, and are serving as co-presidents of story for the Russo Bros.’ company AGBO. It’s unlikely Markus and McFeely will be able to reveal too much about Phase 4 of the MCU — their appearance at Comic-Con comes on the heels of this weekend’s re-release of Avengers: Endgame, described by Marvel as a “Bring Back event,” that will push the film closer to breaking the all all-time box office record currently held by James Cameron’s Avatar.

Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will be getting their own spotlight panel shortly after Markus and McFeely, moderated by Collider’s Steven Weintraub, though again, don’t expect many future Marvel teases. Instead, we’ll likely get a retrospective from both panels on the legacy of the MCU and what they’ll be leaving behind. And maybe a few more details about that Ant-Man/Thanos butthole theory.

San Diego Comic-Con will run at the San Diego Convention Center from July 17-21, 2019.