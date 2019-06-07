In the months leading up to the release of Avengers: Endgame, there was a lot of chatter about a certain method by which The Avengers could have defeated Thanos (Josh Brolin). Some of the more creative (or disturbing) Marvel Cinematic Universe fans out there thought that if Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) could shrink down to a small size, make his way into Thanos’ body, and then grown inside of him, it would have ripped Thanos apart. All of this would have been accomplished by jumping in Thanos’ butt.

Thankfully, this genius theory was brought up to Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus, and he explained why the Ant-Man attacking Thanos’s butt plan wouldn’t work out so well for our hero in the end (no pun intended).

Speaking with Empire, the famous “Thanus” theory was addressed by Christopher Markus, who offered up this explanation:

“Thanos could take a punch from the Hulk, we’ve seen that. And it stands to reason his whole body is at least as strong as that. If Ant-Man expanded, he would be simply crushed against the immovable walls of Thanos’ mighty rectum.”

That’s a professional right here. He doesn’t just simply disregard the theory as nonsense, but he uses evidence from a previously established moment of the sheer strength of Thanos to justify why Ant-Man’s rear attack just wouldn’t work. You can just imagine Thanos flexing his butt and crushing Ant-Man with that mighty booty. He’s simply too strong.

Even if Thanos wasn’t strong enough to keep Ant-Man from ripping him apart from the inside, that attack still could have gone horribly wrong another way. Thanos could have easily used the Infinity Stones to…well, you know what, we’ll just let this video show what could have happened instead.

As you can see (and will never unsee), Thanos can manipulate space and reality at his will, so he can easily turn the tables on Ant-Man and rip through the atomic superhero himself. It’s gross and bloody, but if you were on board with the “Thanus” theory before, then you probably don’t care.

In the end, the way Thanos was handled ended up being much more satisfying anyway. Thanos gets taken out in the same manner that he was trying to wipe out half of the universe, and there’s nothing he can do about it. The movie confirms the long-believed concept brought to light by Kansas in 1977 when they said, “All we are is dust in the wind.”