After Star Wars, Ghostbusters and Wreck-It Ralph came to the virtual reality experience known as The VOID in previous years, ILMxLAB and Marvel Studios are bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life with an Avengers VR experience of their own.

Avengers: Damage Control will let fans step into the MCU to team up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and the first trailer has arrived, revealing what appear to be Wakandan vibranium Iron Man suits that you’ll be wearing within the Avengers VR experience. Check it out below!

Avengers: Damage Control Trailer

As you can see in the trailer, Black Panther co-star Letitia Wright reprises her role as T’Challa’s technological genius sister Shuri. She’s created a new prototype design for Emergency Response Suits, featuring a blend of Wakanda’s advanced tech and some ingenuity from Stark Industries too. Honestly, we’re a little surprised that this isn’t something that Marvel Studios chose to reveal in the movies first, because they look cool as hell.

In Avengers: Damage Control, you’ll be recruited at a Wakandan Outreach Center to deal with some sinister forces that are threatening humanity. Within the Avengers VR experience, you’ll be able to fight alongside Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had this to say about the arrival of Avengers: Damage Control, which begins on October 18 at select locations where The VOID is available:

“We’re always looking for new stories and corners of the universe for our characters to explore. Now, after more than a decade of amazing support, we are excited to give fans the same opportunity: to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Expanding how people can experience the MCU is something we’re always trying to do, and in Avengers: Damage Control, we wanted to give fans the chance to suit up alongside some their favorite heroes for the first time ever.”

This makes us wonder if the story at the center of Avengers: Damage Control is canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’re betting it’s not, because it would be weird if these events were never references in the movies after this. But it would be cool if there was some way for them to work it in there so everyone feels like they had a hand in shaping the most miniscule part of the MCU themselves. At the very least, you’ll know what it feels like to be an Avenger. ILMxLAB senior producer Shereif Fattouh says:

“Avengers: Damage Control lets you feel what it’s like to shoot repulsor blasts with your own two hands, suited up in Shuri’s latest technology. This original adventure allows you to go beyond the screen, and become a character in the story itself.”

Tickets for Avengers: Damage Control at The VOID are available right now.