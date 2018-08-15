Now that Avengers: Infinity War has come home for you to watch over and over again, it’s time to crack some jokes at the expense of what will likely be the most successful movie of 2018, even if it didn’t make quite as much in the United States as Black Panther did on his first solo outing.

So settle in and laugh at Thanos as he tries to destroy half of all life in the universe, a task that has taken him so long that his skin has changed color twice since he was introduced in the mid-credits scene of The Avengers.

Watch the Avengers Infinity War Honest Trailer

Even though this movie focuses on the exploits of Thanos as he tries to track down all of the Infinity Stones, it really did take him entirely too long to achieve this goal. On top of that, after several of his minions failed to get the Infinity Stones, he quite famously decided it was time for him to gather up the stones himself, only to send the Black Order off to find them for him again. Oh well, that’s what happens when you don’t have the same directors working on two different movies connected by credits scenes.

Anyway, even though fans know not all of the disintegrated characters are gone for good, you have to give Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures credit for having the gall to kill off billions of dollars in box office receipts. Now if they could just have the gall to hire back James Gunn to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that would be great.