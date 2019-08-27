Perhaps the most rewatched part of Avengers: Endgame is the extensive final battle that takes up most of the film’s third act. It’s full of some of the greatest moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Captain America’s summoning of Mjonir to Iron Man’s last stand. And it’s all thanks to visual effects supervisor Dan DeLeeuw and his incredible team of visual effects artists that those moments were brought to life so spectacularly. Thanks to a new Avengers Endgame VFX breakdown, you can see the outstanding work they did to create this sequence.

Avengers Endgame VFX Breakdown – The Final Battle

Speaking with Marvel’s Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M), the two share a bit of a laugh about how silly some of the sequences during this final battle look without visual effects completed. When you see the fight between Captain America and Thanos without the weapons in their hands, you can’t help but laugh and be amazed about how incredible these sequences look in the final cut.

In this breakdown of sequences from the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, VFX supervisor Dan DeLeeuw focuses on a few specific sequences. They include the arrival of the various armies and superheroes from different locations across the galaxy by way of sorcerer portals from Doctor Strange and his mystical allies, to the big charge into battle against Thanos and his army.

Another scene featured is the assembly of all the female members of The Avengers for that celebrated empowerment moment. It’s amazing that all of the actresses were on set for that scene, but the one missing cast member from that scene was actually Tom Holland as Peter Parker, who had a stand-in featured in the scene instead.

Watch the entire video for some interesting insight into the making of this amazing scene.