It all started with a billionaire genius philanthropist, a super soldier, a god of thunder, and “a bunch of a-holes.” And soon it will end with the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. We’re a week out from the release of the most highly anticipated superhero movie of the year, and Marvel Studios continues to roll out the TV spots. But this latest one not only gives us a glimpse of new footage from Avengers: Endgame, but shows a montage of the past 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe films that have all been leading up to it. Watch the Avengers Endgame TV spot below.

Avengers Endgame TV Spot

“Heroes, it’s an old-fashioned notion,” Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) says in the latest Avengers: Endgame TV spot, in one of his famous lines from the 2012 Avengers. If hearing that got you to start welling up, just wait for the next two minutes of this TV spot, which runs through a montage of all 21 MCU films that have been released before Avengers: Endgame. From 2008’s Iron Man, which started it all, to this year’s game-changing Captain Marvel, it’s amazing to see how all those films have been leading to this very moment.

But blink and you’ll miss that moment, because the new footage shown at the end of this spot flashes by in an instant. We see that familiar shot of the team in their white uniforms, as well as new shots of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) standing alongside War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), plus a new look at Iron Man’s latest suit upgrade (wings!). Lastly, we can see the Avengers walking to battle on a bleak planet covered in embers and ruins.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame also stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Brie Larson, Paul Rudd, and Karen Gillan.

Here’s the vague official synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26, 2019, but special sneak preview screenings will begin the evening of April 25.