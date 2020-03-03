For almost a decade now, Scott Campbell — best known to his fans as Scott C — has been painting “the greatest confrontations in film history” in a series he has dubbed his “Great Showdowns” series. Now, Campbell may have just released his greatest showdown of all: the epic battle sequence from Avengers: Endgame. Campbell has debuted a first look at his Avengers Endgame watercolor painting, which will be the centerpiece of his upcoming Los Angeles art exhibit “Legend of the Great Showdowns.” Check it out below.

Avengers Endgame Scott C Art

io9 debuted the first look at Campbell’s majestic watercolor painting depicting the big final battle in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. The latest painting from the Los Angeles-based artist may be his crowning achievement — it’s the biggest, most densely populated “Great Showdowns” painting Campbell has ever done. The panting took 45 hours for Campbell to complete and has over 100 elements that were sketched, scanned, and finally painted, according to io9.

The epic Avengers: Endgame painting will go on sale at Campbell’s upcoming art exhibit, which opens March 6 at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, California. Over 250 of Campbell’s original paintings will be on display, but Campbell is certain that his Endgame work will be the exhibit’s biggest hit.

“I always thought that this would the kind of perfect big piece for the show,” Campbell told io9. “It’s very exciting to think this is going to be something that people could come check out in this setting.”

You can see Endgame and the hundreds of other “Showdown” paintings at the “Legends of the Great Showdowns” exhibit from March 6-28 at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles CA. Check out more of Campbell’s art at his website here.