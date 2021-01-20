Anyone following the continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be a little surprised when they tune into WandaVision. In that show, Paul Bettany‘s Vision is, totally alive and not a grey, lifeless corpse. Which is the opposite of how we left him in Avengers: Infinity War, the last appearance that Bettany would make on the big screen as the superhero android. But following the premiere of WandaVision, Bettany revealed that there was originally an Avengers: Endgame post-credits sequence that would bridge the gap between the MCU and Marvel’s first foray into television.

In a new interview with IMDb (via IGN), Bettany revealed that he shot a post-credits scene for Avengers: Endgame which would have featured him and Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch:

“At one point there was going to be a tag, where [Scarlet Witch] opened a sort of body bag drawer and there was the Vision. [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] kind of talked to me and said, ‘I’ve got to pull the shots.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!’ Because I really wanted that profit participation!”

The post-credits sequence Bettany describes doesn’t sound like it would explain why Vision is suddenly alive and a sitcom character in WandaVision, though it certainly would’ve helped bridge the gap. But perhaps even seeing Wanda going through the motions of pulling Vision out of a body bag might have been too much of a reveal — it implies that she plays some part in creating the happy sitcom suburbia we’re introduced to in WandaVision, though anyone who has read the comic book storylines that inspired the show had probably already come to that conclusion.

But while Bettany may not have gotten that profit participation he wanted, he does get to star in Marvel Studios’ first proper TV show (and have way more screentime than he’s ever gotten in the MCU). And even better than playing a dead android body on a slab, he gets to practice his pratfalls and comedic timing. So, all in all, Bettany didn’t lose out on much. And dedicated MCU fans who may have been frustrated with the lack of answers in the first two episodes of WandaVision, which premiered last week, will likely learn more answers soon enough.

Created by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+, with episodes premiering every Friday. The series also stars Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings.