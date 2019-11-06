Even though the list of pretty much everything that will be available when Disney+ launches next week has already been revealed, The Walt Disney Company seems to have been holding back some heavy hitters. Last week, James Cameron’s Avatar was announced to officially be part of the launch day roster of movies in the Disney+ streaming library, and now we have word that Avengers: Endgame will be hitting the service earlier than the previously announced December window.

Here’s the announcement from the official Disney+ Twitter account with some hip lingo for the kids:

Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to @MarvelStudios’ Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Bc2Ev83DuD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 6, 2019

Originally slated to be part of the Disney+ streaming library in December, Avengers: Endgame will now be available to watch over and over again starting on launch day, November 12, in the United States, Canada and Netherlands. It will also be available when the service launches in Australia and New Zealand the following week on November 19. So get ready to assemble your Avengers and have a viewing party.

Since Avengers: Endgame is now the highest grossing movie of all-time, this could be something that convinces previous holdouts to at least give Disney+ a try. Though the movie has been out on digital, Blu-ray and DVD for a little while now, the price of a Disney+ subscription will not only give you access to that movie for far cheaper than the purchase price of Avengers: Endgame on home video, but it will give you access to hundreds of other movies and TV shows.

However, don’t forget that not all of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that led up to Avengers: Endgame will be available on launch day. Since there were some licensing deals that couldn’t be worked out before the launch of Disney+, fans will have to wait to see some titles in that streaming library for a little while. But hopefully all of the movies in the MCU will be available there at the same time eventually.

If you’re still on the fence about Disney+, we just recently reviewed the first episodes of most of the new original shows that will be available on launch day next week. That includes High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, The Imagineering Story, Encore! and Marvel Hero Project. Unfortunately, The Mandalorian is being held back until November 12, but we’ll definitely have our first reactions to that show as soon as it’s available, so stay tuned.