Avengers: Endgame may have been the culmination of 21 movies that came before it, but it’s far from the end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, even if this the end of the Infinity Saga (with the exception of the epilogue provided by Spider-Man: Far From Home), this still has to set up sequels for Phase Four and a handful of Disney+ shows. So the end is the beginning, and so on and so forth. We’re all part of The Matrix. Whatever. Pick your poison, and watch the Avengers Endgame Honest Trailer.

Avengers Endgame Honest Trailer

Even though it’s easy to enjoy Avengers: Endgame in the moment, it’s funny to look back and see the three different times they had to explain the effects of time travel so general audiences wouldn’t get confused. The fact that Thanos has to watch hologram videos of himself in order to figure out what he has to do next really does call back to that brilliant gag from Spaceballs where the Imperious Forces watch their own movie while it’s still being filmed. That’s some next level time travel right here.

Anyway, time travel is always going to be paradoxical no matter which way you slice it. If anything, this approach to it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a little more refreshing simply because it doesn’t adhere to the rules from Back to the Future that have mostly been accepted as time travel commandments. Time is a construct, after all, and those kind of things were made to be broke, especially in a sci-fi movie featuring an endless array of superheroes who (mostly) don’t ever seem to die.