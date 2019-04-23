The Avengers: Endgame reactions are in, and they’re through the roof. It’s pretty much a given that this movie is going to be a blockbuster cultural event, but as the 22nd movie in a long-running cinematic saga, it comes with a lot of baggage. Who has the time to rewatch every single one of those movies before seeing Endgame this week? It’s crunch time, which means one of your best bets is probably scouring YouTube looking for a recap of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far.

Well, the Avengers themselves are here to help. On last night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, several key cast members joined together to sing a two-minute cover of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” with a superhero twist. Check it out below.



Avengers Endgame Cast Sings MCU Recap

OK, so this isn’t exactly the most in-depth recap you’ll find online. In fact, it gives you almost nothing except a rapid-fire list of characters and words associated with them (people who haven’t seen Iron Man won’t have a damn clue what an “arc reactor core” is). But it’s the Avengers! And they’re singing! It’s fun!

Side note: when the “villains” section kicks in around the 45 second mark, did anyone else think The Tonight Show was slipping in a fake villain when they mentioned a character named Laufey? I spent the entire rest of the video thinking I was ahead of them, confident that they were going to slip in some lyrical reference about how they pulled a fast one and dropped a fake name in the video somewhere, because I was so sure that “Laufey” was a name I’d never heard before in my life. Turns out he’s actually a real character, and I just haven’t seen the original Thor since 2010. So I feel foolish.

Another side note: I don’t know about you, but the first thing I still think about when I hear “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” even this altered version of it, is that episode of The Office in which Ryan accidentally sets the office on fire because he uses the wrong toaster setting. That clip is so popular, I’m guessing it’ll only be a matter of minutes before someone cuts that clip of Dwight Schrute singing into this one of the Avengers doing their version.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.