Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the closing chapter for many of the central characters who have been around since the beginning of this decade of superhero storytelling. But despite the finality of the film, there are a few gaps in its story that directors Joe and Anthony Russo are here to fill out. One such gap involves a certain Avengers Endgame Captain America reunion that fans have been theorizing about since the film’s release.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below.

Avengers: Endgame sees Captain America (Chris Evans) go on one final mission. Steve Rogers volunteers to travel back in time to return the Infinity Stones to the moments they were nabbed in order to restore the timeline and prevent any multiverses from springing up. (Whether he’s successful in this endeavor is a story for Disney+.) After he succeeds, Steve was meant to immediately return, but instead decides to go back in time and live out the rest of his life with his soulmate Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). But getting that dance with Peggy wouldn’t have been the only Captain America: The First Avenger reunion that Steve would’ve had.

With Steve embarking on his Infinity Stone quest, that means he would have to travel to the planet of Vormir to return the Soul Stone. Which means he would have to encounter his very first arch-nemesis: Red Skull. We saw the Red Skull first appear in this ghostly, mystical form in Avengers: Infinity War as the guardian of the Soul Stone and the MCU’s version of Charon, the mythological being who ferries souls across the River Styx to the land of the dead. But whereas his appearance in front of Thanos, Black Widow, and Hawkeye barely ruffled their feathers, Steve would definitely recognize the man who helped bury him in the ice in 1945 (even if he’s played by a different actor).

We never see this meeting onscreen, but the Russo brothers confirm to CinemaBlend on the ReelBlend podcast that this reunion does take place.

Joe Russo: He would have to encounter Red Skull. And nobody knows what the rules are when you return the Soul Stone. Anthony Russo: Nobody knows. But knowing Red Skull, he probably has a no-money-back policy.

Whether we’ll actually get the chance to see this reunion happen is another question. Captain America’s arc is done in the modern day MCU, but could we see more of Steve’s adventures in a Disney+ show? Maybe, though perhaps Steve — and Evans — would be happy to be left alone to finally settle down.