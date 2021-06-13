It’s been over a decade since Avatar hit theaters, and we’re still waiting for James Cameron to deliver the sequels that he promised so long ago. But when Avatar 2 arrives next year, we’ll be getting double the dose of Pandora thanks to a new video game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a new open-world video game from Ubisoft, the creators of Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, putting players in the lush world of Pandora where they can explore the vibrant world and protect if from the destructive Resources Development Administration. Check out the Avatar video game trailer below to see how incredible this game looks.

Avatar Video Game Trailer

Ubisoft surprised video game fans by capping off their big presentation for E3 with this Avatar video game trailer. With stunning landscapes, mesmerizing creatures, and unbelievable graphics, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora immerses you in a world that you can explore endlessly. It’s the kind of video game where you could easily get lost simply walking around and admiring the environments instead of engaging in first-person action.

But Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will deliver plenty of thrills as you try to keep the RDA from destroying the Na’vi’s gorgeous world. The trailer goes from the beauty of Pandora to the danger that threatens it. As one of the Na’vi, you’ll be able to take to the sky on your trusty leonopteryx to stop invading RDA forces. There aren’t any glimpses of the action in first-person player mode, but the game doesn’t arrive until next year, so there’s plenty of time to see that later.

It’s not clear if the Avatar video game will have any narrative ties to the events of the film franchise or if this is a story that unfolds in the world of Pandora independently. It’s possible that this could be a tangential storyline taking place alongside the events of the movies, but that might be difficult. But it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to have an evolving story alongside the movies by way of downloadable content.

Here’s the official synopsis for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ is a first person, action-adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment – a Ubisoft studio, in collaboration with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Built using the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the alluring world of Pandora with all of its beauty and danger in an immersive, open world experience. In this new, standalone story, play as a Na’vi and embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora doesn’t have an exact release date yet, but it’s expected to hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia and Luna sometime in 2022.