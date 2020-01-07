The greatest box office phenomenon that barely made a dent in pop culture is coming back, and it’s trying to get you hyped for a return to Pandora. The lush alien planet of James Cameron‘s Avatar was admittedly one of the biggest appeals of the sci-fi film, so the director is wisely putting the spotlight on the beautiful world in four new pieces of Avatar 2 concept art. So let’s hitch a ride back to Pandora…in a Mercedes-Benz?

Avatar 2 Concept Art

In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

Cameron debuted four new Avatar 2 concept art images at the 2020 CES, the annual tech show held at Las Vegas. Cameron gave a sneak peek at his longtime-coming sequel to 2009’s Avatar, which broke box office records to become the then-highest grossing film in the world. The immersive 3D technology and rich lavish world can be credited for Avatar‘s success, and the new concept art expands that world even further, taking audiences to “new parts of the world.”

The concept art was debuted during Daimler’s keynote Monday night, where the automaker also presented its own tie-in to Avatar: a sleek Mercedes-Benz whose design was inspired by the upcoming films. The futuristic-looking car is being billed as “a completely new interaction between human, machine and nature,” whatever that means.

Discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films. pic.twitter.com/6bHbmYUFAg — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) January 7, 2020

The Avatar sequels are bringing back the original movie’s cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, and Matt Gerald. But there are several new cast members in the mix as well, including Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin. There’s also a whole slate of young actors playing Na’vi children in the movie.

Avatar 2 is slated to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021, and Avatar 3 will follow on December 22, 2023. If those two movies are successful at the box office, then James Cameron will continue with Avatar 4 on December 19, 2025, and Avatar 5 will finish the franchise on December 17, 2027.