If you ever wanted to see Jessica Chastain beat the crap out of Colin Farrell and get yelled at by John Malkovich, today is your lucky day. In Ava, Chastain plays a deadly assassin who has to fight for her own survival when a job goes wrong. This isn’t exactly ground-breaking in terms of plotting, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all have fun watching Jessica Chastain pummel people who get in her way. Watch the Ava trailer below.

Ava Trailer

At one point, Ava was called Eve (I wrote about it back in 2018), but for whatever reason, the title has changed. The premise still appears to be the same, though: “Ava (Chastain) is a deadly assassin who works for a black ops organization, traveling the globe specializing in high profile hits. When a job goes dangerously wrong she is forced to fight for her own survival.”

Again: this plot is pretty standard – Steven Soderbergh’s excellent Haywire comes to mind. But I’m a big fan of Chastain, and I like the idea of her tackling an action role for a change. And I’m also enjoying this later-half of Colin Farrell’s career where he’s turned into more of a character actor than a leading man. Throwing John Malkovich into the mix is fun, too, although based on this trailer, he spends the entire movie fishing. Maybe Malkovich said, “Sure, I’ll be in your movie, but only if you let me go fly-fishing.”

Ava also features Geena Davis, Common, Jess Weixler, Diana Silvers, and Ioan Gruffudd. Ava has had a slightly bumpy road to the screen. At first, Matthew Newton was hired to direct the film, but ultimately dropped out when domestic violence incidents from his past resurfaced. Tate Taylor, who directed Chastain in The Help, came in to take Newton’s place.

There’s no release date on this trailer, but it’s probably safe to assume we’ll see Ava sometime this year. The movie is coming from Verticle Entertainment, which indicates it’ll probably get a VOD release, although select theaters aren’t out of the question just yet.